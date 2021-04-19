Reason to Smile - April 19, 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Dalia Mendez. She says the students from the Navasota High School Health Science Class had a 100% pass rate for the 30-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration training course.

