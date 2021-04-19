Advertisement

Reason to Smile - April 19, 2021

Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Dalia Mendez. She says the students from the Navasota High School Health Science Class had a 100% pass rate for the 30-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration training course.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

