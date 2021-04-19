Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer arrested while reportedly intoxicated

Stephen Worsham, 21
Stephen Worsham, 21
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Louisiana man was arrested on drug-selling charges in College Station this past weekend.

Police found Stephen Worsham, 21, stopped in the center of the Highway 6 frontage road near William D. Fitch early Sunday morning around 7 a.m.

Authorities say he was intoxicated when they arrived at the scene.

Police searched the inside of the vehicle before they had it towed out of the middle of the road.

Officers reportedly found marijuana, pills, a large amount of money, and a firearm.

Worsham is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery along with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and marijuana possession.

