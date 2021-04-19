Texas A&M Women Remain No. 4, Men Move Up to No. 5 in USTFCCCA Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams hold top five rankings in the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Associations week three outdoor track & field national ratings index, the organization announced Monday.

For the first time this outdoor season, the men’s and women’s teams each rank in the top five in the nation. It is the second consecutive week the women’s team has been No. 4.

The women’s team has three NCAA-leading marks, including Tyra Gittens who leads the country in the high jump at 6-2.75 (1.90m) and heptathlon at 6,274 points. Gittens also ranks No. 5 in the long jump at 21-10.75 (6.67m). Athing Mu leads the nation in the 800m with a collegiate record time of 1:57.73.

Charokee Young, Deborah Acquah and Lamara Distin remain ranked in the top five in their respective events. Young is No. 3 in the 400m at 51.52, Acquah No. 3 in the triple jump 45-5.75 (13.86m) and Distin No. 4 in the high jump at 6-0.75 (1.85m).

The Aggies women’s 4x400m has clocked the nation’s second fastest time at 3:26.73.

On the men’s side, Bryce Deadmon remains the NCAA leader and world leader in the 400m at 44.62. James Smith II (400m hurdles, 49.95) and Devon Achane (200m, 20.31) each remain No. 5 in their respective events.

After an impressive performance at the Michael Johnson Invitational, Brandon Miller jumped up in the top 10 to No. 6 in the nation in the 800m at a season’s best time of 1:47.33.

The 4x400m of Miller, Deadmon, Devin Dixon and Moitalel Mpoke rank No. 6 at 3:03.72.

Next Up

The Aggie track & field program travels to Baton Rouge to compete in the LSU Alumni Gold beginning Friday.

