Treat of the Day: Sterling Subaru donates to Aggieland Humane Society

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sterling Subaru recently selected the Aggieland Humane Society as its “Hometown Charity” for its 2020 Subaru “Share the Love” event.

The team at Sterling Subaru presented the humane society with a check for $9,850.

The donation will go towards preparing pets for adoption by providing spays and neuters, vaccinations, and microchips.

Over the last six years, donations from Sterling Subaru have helped place more than 700 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens into forever homes.

