Aggie Men’s Golf readies for SEC Championship

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Georgia -- The Texas A&M men’s golf team starts the Championship portion of its 2020-21 season with the first round of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday at Sea Island Golf Club. Stroke play of the conference tournament runs Wednesday through Friday and then the team champion is determined via match play on Saturday and Sunday.

The No. 11 Aggies will be paired with No. 10 Georgia and No. 14 Auburn in the first round and begin teeing off from the first hole at 6:30 a.m. CT. Other ranked teams in the rugged field include No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 17 Florida, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 22 Arkansas and No. 23 LSU.

Representing Texas A&M at the SEC Championship are seniors Dan Erickson and Walker Lee, junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues. Senior Brandon Smith was entered as a substitute player. The Aggies have a pair of players ranked in the Golfstat.com top 100 – Bennett at No. 12 and Erickson at No. 67.For the most up-to-date scoring, tee times and pairings information, go to: Golfstat.com.

Head Coach Brian Kortan says:

“We play a tough schedule and the guys have done a great job of focusing and playing hard throughout the regular season, but the Championship season is the time they play for. Their energy and attention to detail is ramped up. The guys are ready to compete, they like this course and I’m excited to see them get after it. We have an experienced team. Dan and Walker have been here a couple of times and Sammy has been here once so that’s a lot of familiarity with the course. They’re a prideful bunch. They have been through the battles and they know what it takes to be successful. As a coach, I’m going to give them knowledge of the course and the game plan and then let them get out there and battle. Hopefully we play well enough to be playing on Sunday.”

The Aggies’ Lineup:

#1 Sam BENNETT

Jr.

Madisonville, Texas

#2 Dan ERICKSON

Sr.

Whittier, Calif.

#3 Walker LEE

Sr.

Houston, Texas

#4 Daniel RODRIGUES

Fr.

Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

#5 William PAYSSE

So.

Belton, Texas

(Sub.) Brandon SMITH

Sr.

Frisco, Texas

Format:

The championship will consist of 54-holes of stroke play, followed by match play amongst the top eight finishing teams in stroke play.

Day 1 - 18 holes of stroke play

Day 2 - 18 holes of stroke play

Day 3 - 18 holes of stroke play

Day 4 – Quarterfinals (four matches) | Semifinals (two matches)

Day 5 - Championship match

The individual medalist and runner-up will be awarded based on stroke-play competition. The team championship will be awarded to the match-play winner.

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.