Bryan woman’s Giving Table gets attention from Code Enforcement following complaint

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local woman’s generosity is getting attention from the City of Bryan in a way she didn’t expect.

In November, Sarah Barnes and her husband set up a Giving Table. She filled it with supplies that people in need could take.

“A lot of times it’s clothing,” said Barnes as she sorted items like clothing, Corn Flakes and electronics on a table on a front lawn.

At six, a Bryan resident’s generosity is getting the attention of Code Enforcement. A look at how the city is working with her after someone complained about her giving table. @KBTXNews @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla @hfallskbtx @CityofBryan pic.twitter.com/ruPXmTQtvP — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) April 20, 2021

Barnes was working with her neighbors on Esther Boulevard to help others during the pandemic, with items being donated and picked up on a outside her home.

“I have a son who’s 24. He’s a drug addict and he lives on the streets. A lot of times he’s homeless and we know that we can’t actually help him but we can help others and so that’s the primary reason I started this,” Barnes said.

But on Monday Code Enforcement came by after someone complained. It turns out the city has rules about leaving items on the edge of the street where bulk trash is picked up. They also don’t allow indoor furniture to be left outside for more than 24 hours.

Neighbors can’t understand why someone would be upset.

“I wish everybody had a neighbor across the street as Sarah and Clay Barnes,” said her 90 year-old neighbor Lenora Patranella.

Patranella says the effort has been great for the community.

“And she’s truly interested in people and this is one reason she had her Giving Table. She wants to help anybody that she can... They’re just actually the kind of neighbor that anyone would really want,” Patranella said.

“I think the main concern was the large items. The mattress and a shelving unit that was there. The items were out close to the right-of-way,” said Jayson Barfknecht, Bryan Public Works Director.

He says the city is working with the Barnes Family so her Giving Table doesn’t have to go.

“If it’s kept nice and tidy and all items are kept on the table. I think that would be ideal for us... While the table did have a note on it the note could blow away and may not necessarily be there when we arrive. The code officer advised the resident to move the table back out off the right-of-way so it would be cleared and not out there for disposal,” Barfknecht said.

“I’ve always said I’m very open to conversation about anything, and if there is something that we can do better I’m all for it,” said Barnes.

It’s unclear what the exact complaint was on the Giving Table, but the city recommends reaching out to Code Enforcement ahead of time if you plan to do something like that in your neighborhood. They can be reached at (979) 209-5900.

