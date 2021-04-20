Cold front brings elevated fire danger into Wednesday
Delay controlled burns until weekend if possible.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normally, a spring-time front is generally expected to bring rain and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s front brings the opposite. Brazos Valley already is sitting in a relatively dry atmosphere, but a gusty frontal passage brings a new very dry air mass into town. These gusty and dry conditions raise concerns for grass fires into Wednesday.
Three ingredients contribute to these concerns:
- Low relative humidity: very dry air allows moisture to evaporate quickly leaving grass and brush dry.
- Gusty winds: If a fire ignited, high winds would contribute to a fast spreading fire.
- Dry fuel: moderate drought conditions leave tinder such as grass and brush dry and ready to ignite.
If you can wait, conditions will be much better for a controlled burn this weekend as moisture and rain chances return to the Brazos Valley.
