Cold front brings elevated fire danger into Wednesday

Delay controlled burns until weekend if possible.
By Grace Leis
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normally, a spring-time front is generally expected to bring rain and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s front brings the opposite. Brazos Valley already is sitting in a relatively dry atmosphere, but a gusty frontal passage brings a new very dry air mass into town. These gusty and dry conditions raise concerns for grass fires into Wednesday.

Three ingredients contribute to these concerns:

  1. Low relative humidity: very dry air allows moisture to evaporate quickly leaving grass and brush dry.
  2. Gusty winds: If a fire ignited, high winds would contribute to a fast spreading fire.
  3. Dry fuel: moderate drought conditions leave tinder such as grass and brush dry and ready to ignite.
Relative humidity reaches a very low 20% by Wednesday mid-day as dry conditions push through...
Relative humidity reaches a very low 20% by Wednesday mid-day as dry conditions push through the Brazos valley(kbtx)

If you can wait, conditions will be much better for a controlled burn this weekend as moisture and rain chances return to the Brazos Valley.

