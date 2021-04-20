Cold front brings elevated fire danger into Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normally, a spring-time front is generally expected to bring rain and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s front brings the opposite. Brazos Valley already is sitting in a relatively dry atmosphere, but a gusty frontal passage brings a new very dry air mass into town. These gusty and dry conditions raise concerns for grass fires into Wednesday.

Three ingredients contribute to these concerns:

Low relative humidity: very dry air allows moisture to evaporate quickly leaving grass and brush dry. Gusty winds: If a fire ignited, high winds would contribute to a fast spreading fire. Dry fuel: moderate drought conditions leave tinder such as grass and brush dry and ready to ignite.

Relative humidity reaches a very low 20% by Wednesday mid-day as dry conditions push through the Brazos valley (kbtx)

If you can wait, conditions will be much better for a controlled burn this weekend as moisture and rain chances return to the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.