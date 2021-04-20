Advertisement

Highway 6 access, exit ramps back open

(KOSA)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have reopened the Highway 6 access ramp at Rock Prairie Road and exit ramp at Barron Road after a crash shut them down Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Rock Prairie Road and Highway 6. Police had to shut down the entrance from Texas to Highway 6 and the exit ramp for Barron Road on the southbound side of the highway.

