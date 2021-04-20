Early voting underway for $10M Calvert ISD bond

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 1,800 residents call Calvert home. The small school district sits in Robertson County, serving roughly 140 students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The district and board members have proposed a $10 million bond to build a new building that would house students in elementary, middle, and high school.

In the bond, upgrades include a new science and career technology lab, increased dining and kitchen space, and infrastructure changes that would make the building more ADA compliant.

The Calvert ISD campus has seen better days. The nearly 100 year old facility is one of the few in Texas that haven’t had any major improvements. The current building has no central air and utilizes window units to keep children cool in the summer heat. Many students have to utilize portable trailers for class, causing them to be separated from other students in the main building. Elementary school children have to brave the elements just to go to the school’s cafeteria. Many of the classrooms have outdated technology, equipment, and furniture. Many students have to utilize portable trailers for class.

The District superintendent, Dr. Thyrun Hurst said while he can’t specifically give his views of the bond, he says the bond was designed to address the needs and concerns of students and parents.

“The bond is a $10 million dollar bond project that’s going to build classroom space for elementary, middle, and high school students. It will provide additional classroom space for students, some renovations in the old building, update some career and technical education (CTE) classrooms,” said Hurst. “The elementary students don’t have to walk in the weather when it’s time to go to lunch; they don’t have to walk outside. It’s going to be a brand new building that will provide updated technology, updated classrooms, and some CTE spaces.”

Dr. Charles Babers and his family have a long history with the district. Babers graduated with the class of 1979 and was valedictorian and student body president. He attended Calvert when it was known as Calvert Colored High School along with his seven brothers and sisters. Babers’ mother worked in the school’s cafeteria, his sister currently teaches at the school and a late brother also taught in the district.

Babers says the students not only deserve a new facility but need a new facility with all the resources and technology that a 21st Century school should have.

“I’m very interested in the bond issue because I realize that the school system is in great need of both repair and some new construction,” said Babers. “One of the big eases, they need a technology center to be able to take advantage of modern technologies.”

Opponents to the bond have blanketed the small town with letters criticizing the body saying $10 million is a hefty price tag for a district the size of Calvert. They say enrollment has steadily decreased over the past decade.

“There has been extensive research relating to improving school performance, and there is no evidence that new buildings guarantee improving academic performance or reducing disciplinary issues,” the statement said. “92+ percent of the students in CISD are rated by the state as economically disadvantaged. The result of this fact is that most of these children begin school below average in their cognitive development, and although they improve as they continue in school, they have difficulty ever achieving grade level performance or college or military readiness.”

Those in agreement with the bond say the need for facility and technology upgrades is long overdue, and it’s time to do what’s best for the children.

Sonya Lott is a graduate of Calvert High School. She has five children, three of which have already graduated and two still in school. She says not much has changed since she attended and says the kids’ health, safety, and well-being should be a top priority.

“It’s about the well-being of the kids. The school has been here what, 100 years? The time to do it is now,” said Lott. “When they say stuff like that or got something against what’s going on with the board and getting a new school and how many students we got... it’s all about the kids.”

For many opposed to the bond, they cite the tax increase. According to a graphic released by the school district, the average home value in Calvert is just under $32,000, which cites stats from the Robertson County Central Appraisal District. A resident with a home value of $100,000 would see an estimated tax increase of $281.00, while someone with a home valued at $25,000 would see an estimated increase of $93.72. For homeowners age 65 and up, they can complete a homestead exemption affidavit that would make them tax-exempt from the bond-related tax increase.

Those in agreement with the bond say it’s a small price to pay for the children.

“We’re talking about the education of our children, which is the education of our future and the creation of the future. So any amount really is a small amount to pay for the future of our children and the future of our community,” said Babers. “We need to not look at the cost, so much as the benefits that will be gained from that cost. If you do a simple cost-benefit analysis, you’ll see that what we get out of this is much greater than what we have to put into it.”

Early voting is April 19 – April 21 at the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election day is May 1.

