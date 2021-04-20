Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Suspect attempts to drown K-9 officer during chase

By WEWS Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA, Ohio (WEWS) - A K-9 officer in an Ohio community is doing OK after a suspect allegedly tried to drown them.

The incident has outraged deputies, who consider the suspect’s actions an attack on an officer.

“We definitely think he is a part of the department, which he is, and he’s just like any other officer,” said Capt. Kevin Ross with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

It began Friday morning after a 911 call reported a burglary at a trailer home. The sheriff’s office responded and activated their drone, which tracked the suspect, identified as Shane McCloud, to a wooded area.

The chase, which lasted for about an hour, continued to a creek, and K-9 officer Blek was deployed.

Disturbing drone video shows the moment the suspect grabbed Blek and held him under water for several seconds.

Deputies immediately came to his rescue.

“By that time, we had officers jumping in once the dog went under,” Ross said. “We had three or four officers that had jumped in the creek to save the dog.”

After Blek was let go, he appeared disoriented as he walked toward the bank.

McCloud was apprehended and arrested on multiple charges, including burglary and fleeing and eluding. He was also charged with assault for the attack on Blek.

Blek was taken to the veterinarian afterwards to be checked out. Along with a limp and some soreness, his trainer said the vet told him to watch out for possible water in Blek’s lungs.

He is reported to be doing fine and is back on the job with the sheriff’s office. His fellow officers are grateful to have him around after surviving this frightening ordeal.

“It takes a lot of bravery and a lot of heart that this K-9 has,” Ross said.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
Photo by Publisher Ana Cosino
DPS investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on SH 105
Jose Jaime Rivera
Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges

Latest News

Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
Tybiaz Thompson, 29
Suspected drug dealer arrested in apartment parking lot