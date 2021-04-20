Grocery store destination now open in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Brookshire Brothers is now open on Texas A&M’s campus, and not only can residents purchase groceries but they can also take in a one-of-a-kind experience with a concert venue, lounge, and concession area.

The Texas A&M-themed store is a vision come to life for the Texas A&M University System and Brookshire Brothers, which first broke ground on the property back in the late summer of 2019. The store pays homage to the university by incorporating various A&M themes, traditions, and even tastefully utilizes items from the Garrigan Stables, which used to occupy the property before the store.

“What makes this store so unique is from conception to design we really had the customer in mind,” said Luke Gustafson, Vice President of Retail Operations for Brookshire Brothers. “We had the student in mind and we had Texas A&M University in mind, so what you’ll notice throughout the store there is certain things that were really designed to tie in with Texas A&M University and also the amount of fresh products we worked into the store as well as the venue.”

Inside guests can find products with the community in mind that are created right here in Bryan/College Station, like baked goods from Muriel’s GF Bakery, coffee from Polite Coffee Roasters, or meat from Rosenthal Meat Center just to name a few.

Expanding from what’s on the shelves, the Brookshire Brothers team created the store with the idea that it would be a destination instead of just an average grocery store.

“We wanted this to be a destination for the students. We wanted this to be a destination for the staff, for the community to be able to come by and enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the fresh food, enjoy the prepared food,” said Gustafson.

The location offers an outdoor venue that hosts outdoor seating, concerts, and movies. Inside there’s “BB Brews,” where guests can order coffee, beer on tap, wine, and more. There’s also concession stands and an expanded deli where you can order fresh and hot food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and enjoy it upstairs in the Garrigan Stables Lounge.

Other features:

Aggie merchandise section

Full-service pharmacy

Fuel station with electric vehicle charging

Outdoor beer garden and dining area

Private community meeting room

The official grand open ceremony for the new store is set to take place on April 27 at 10:00 a.m. The Fightin’ Texas Aggie band, Texas A&M Singing Cadets, and Aggie Yell Leaders will all be in attendance for the grand opening event. The public is invited to attend and come try samples and win door prizes throughout the day.

Brookshire Brothers is now open seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Guests have the ability to shop in-store or they can utilize the “Brookshire Brothers Anywhere,” feature where they can select to have their groceries available for pickup, curbside or delivery.

Brookshire Brothers is located at 455 George Bush Drive West in College Station, which is across the street from the Texas A&M track and field stadium, “E.B. Cushing Stadium.”

