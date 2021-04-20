Local man sentenced to 17 years after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty and waiving appeal.

Albert Hernandez, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child. He faced a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

Authorities were alerted to Hernandez’s abuse on Sept. 27, 2015 when a 15-year-old girl told her mother that a family acquaintance had touched her inappropriately. She identified Hernandez as her abuser.

During the investigation, police found Hernandez’s DNA on clothing items the survivor wore. Hernandez confessed to the abuse when confronted by the police.

During follow up investigations on Aug. 23, 2017, Texas Rangers interviewed a 27-year-old family member of Hernandez who disclosed she had also been abused as a child, starting when she was 14 or 15. Investigators discovered two more family members in their 30′s who had been abused by Hernandez as children. Due to the age of those cases, Texas’ statute of limitations prevented prosecutors from filing additional charges.

Three survivors read victim impact statements during Hernandez’s sentencing and were prepared to testify had he not pleaded guilty.

“The voice of one girl stopped decades of abuse by this man,” said a statement from Kara Comte and Kristin Burns, Assistance District Attorneys. “The courage of these young women, and the work of the Texas Rangers, ensured that the years of pain Hernandez inflicted resulted in a sentence close to the maximum.”

