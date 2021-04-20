Advertisement

Memorial monument stolen from Wellborn business

A monument to be sold was stolen over the weekend
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Wellborn business is getting the word out after a memorial monument they had on display was stolen.

Over the weekend someone stole a custom sculpted guitar made of granite. It had been sitting outside of Watson Signs & Monuments for months.

According to the business, a family was in the process of having it as a memorial for their son.

Business owner Tony Watson doesn’t know if it was a prank or why it was taken, but would like it back.

”The stone isn’t light. It’s about 350 pounds so it’s not necessarily just one individual can pick it up and move it. We typically will use a crane to move it around but if you’re moving it around to just flat pick it up, it’s 350 pounds. It’s two people,” Watson said.

The company has filed an online report with College Station Police. The sculpture is more than four feet high and worth $3,600.

