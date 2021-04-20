Mu garners USTFCCCA National, SEC weekly honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M track & field’s Athing Mu earned United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Athlete of the Week and Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week honors after her record-breaking performance at the Michael Johnson Invitational.

Mu broke the all-time collegiate 800m record winning with a time of 1:57.73, shattering the previous record of 1:59.10. Just a freshman, it was Mu’s fourth collegiate record to her name and first during the outdoor season. The middle-distance speedster also broke the American U-20 record and is the current world leader.

The record breaking run eclipsed 2019 NCAA Champion Jazmine Fray’s Aggie record of 2:01.18, which was set on April 14, 2018. Including indoors, it is the sixth school record set by Mu and second this outdoor season.

Mu has been named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week five times, while earning an SEC Weekly honor on four occasions.

Weekly Honors

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (April 20)

SEC Runner of the Week (April 20)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (March 2)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Feb. 16)

SEC Freshman of the Week (Feb. 16)

USATF Athlete of the Week (Feb. 12)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Feb. 9)

SEC Co-Runner of the Week (Feb. 9)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Jan. 26)

SEC Co-Runner of the Week (Jan. 26)

