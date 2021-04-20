Advertisement

Mu garners USTFCCCA National, SEC weekly honors

Texas A&M Track and Field's Athing Mu sets a new collegiate record in the 800m at 1:57.73 in...
Texas A&M Track and Field's Athing Mu sets a new collegiate record in the 800m at 1:57.73 in Waco.(Texas A&M Athletics/Tyler Pounds | Texas A&M Athletics/Tyler Pounds)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M track & field’s Athing Mu earned United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Athlete of the Week and Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week honors after her record-breaking performance at the Michael Johnson Invitational.

Mu broke the all-time collegiate 800m record winning with a time of 1:57.73, shattering the previous record of 1:59.10. Just a freshman, it was Mu’s fourth collegiate record to her name and first during the outdoor season. The middle-distance speedster also broke the American U-20 record and is the current world leader.

The record breaking run eclipsed 2019 NCAA Champion Jazmine Fray’s Aggie record of 2:01.18, which was set on April 14, 2018. Including indoors, it is the sixth school record set by Mu and second this outdoor season.

Mu has been named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week five times, while earning an SEC Weekly honor on four occasions.

Weekly Honors

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (April 20)

SEC Runner of the Week (April 20)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (March 2)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Feb. 16)

SEC Freshman of the Week (Feb. 16)

USATF Athlete of the Week (Feb. 12)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Feb. 9)

SEC Co-Runner of the Week (Feb. 9)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week (Jan. 26)

SEC Co-Runner of the Week (Jan. 26)

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
Photo by Publisher Ana Cosino
DPS investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on SH 105
Jose Jaime Rivera
Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges

Latest News

Rudder jumps out to early lead and beats College Station 10-3
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies start five game homestand with win over Texas Southern
Texas A&M Softball
Aggies’ Offense Tallies Run-Rule Victory Over Houston, 9-1
No. 17 Women’s Tennis Set to Begin SEC Championships in Quarterfinals
Aggie Men’s Golf readies for SEC Championship