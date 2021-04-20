Advertisement

Quick shot of drier, cooler, windy air brings a very chilly night

By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We see a lot of sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s ahead of this afternoon’s expected front. This will be a rare dry April cold front, setting up a cold night (by April’s standards) across the state of Texas. Where some to our north will approach record lows, we should avoid that and a light freeze across the entire area. We can’t rule out some very isolated frost across our northern counties. After a wind chilled morning, we’ll recover nicely into the afternoon.

Sunshine gets us into the breezy upper 60s Wednesday, which may have a few of us with an extra layer all the way through the day. Another thing to monitor - fire danger will be elevated thanks to drought conditions and the dry airmass / breeze in place. If you can, put off any open burning or activity that can generate a spark until Thursday, when moisture quickly returns. Speaking of, this sets up a decent chance for widespread rain and a few storms as we finish the week. We’re still ironing out the timeframe and what exactly we can expect, but some heavy rain and gusty wind will be a possibility as we start the weekend, potentially lingering a little into early Saturday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph after 5pm.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 42. Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 69. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

