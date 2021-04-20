Suspected drug dealer arrested in apartment parking lot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was taken into custody Monday morning at an apartment complex on Sandy Road.

Bryan police say they were checking the parking lot around 9 a.m. when they found Tybiaz Thompson, 29, sitting in his car.

As police approached the vehicle Thompson reportedly got out of the car and started walking away.

While that was going on, an anonymous caller contacted police dispatch. They told authorities that Thompson was selling drugs and there were some inside the car at that moment.

After a search, police say they found a digital scale, about 70 ecstasy pills, and 14 grams of marijuana.

Thompson was arrested after he reportedly tried to run away. He’s charged with manufacture and delivery, evading arrest, and several other drug-related charges.

