Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer arrested in apartment parking lot

Tybiaz Thompson, 29
Tybiaz Thompson, 29(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was taken into custody Monday morning at an apartment complex on Sandy Road.

Bryan police say they were checking the parking lot around 9 a.m. when they found Tybiaz Thompson, 29, sitting in his car.

As police approached the vehicle Thompson reportedly got out of the car and started walking away.

While that was going on, an anonymous caller contacted police dispatch. They told authorities that Thompson was selling drugs and there were some inside the car at that moment.

After a search, police say they found a digital scale, about 70 ecstasy pills, and 14 grams of marijuana.

Thompson was arrested after he reportedly tried to run away. He’s charged with manufacture and delivery, evading arrest, and several other drug-related charges.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
Photo by Publisher Ana Cosino
DPS investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on SH 105
Jose Jaime Rivera
Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges

Latest News

Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
Brookshire Brothers College Station Garrigan Stables Lounge
Grocery store destination now open in College Station