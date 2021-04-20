Advertisement

Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, gets virus

Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in...
Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.” "I thought I was dying," Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday.(Source: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”

“I thought I was dying,” Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday. “I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days,” adding: “So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

In the video shot at his Michigan ranch, the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer repeatedly uses racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterates his previous stance that he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that “nobody knows what’s in it.”

Nugent, a supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions. He has repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats. The seven-day national average of cases remains over 60,000 new infections per day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
Photo by Publisher Ana Cosino
DPS investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on SH 105
Jose Jaime Rivera
Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges

Latest News

Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
Tybiaz Thompson, 29
Suspected drug dealer arrested in apartment parking lot