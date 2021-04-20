Texas A&M Announces Change in Leadership for Women’s Golf Program

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced Tuesday that Andrea Gaston will not return as the women’s golf head coach.

“After a careful analysis of our women’s golf program, we determined that new leadership was necessary in order to achieve the desired results for Texas A&M golf,” Bjork said. “We wish Coach Gaston all the best, and a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

This season, the Aggies finished 11th at the SEC Championship, which was the best finish under Gaston at SECs.