Lower pollination levels due to February winter storm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The winter storm took place in February but its effects are still being felt across the Brazos Valley. Due to the freezing weather conditions, pollination has decreased.

While a concern, experts say that there is a way to address this issue. Planting a pollinator garden will help increase the chances of pollinators being able to get pollen levels back to where they should be this time of year.

Mike Arnold, Director of The Gardens at Texas A&M University says when planting a garden there are some steps to take to help accommodate the pollinators.

“Make sure that you have food sources, have some open water somewhere in case some of the pollinators need the open water, have nesting places, leave areas of the landscape that are undisturbed for nesting areas. And then limit your use of pesticides in the landscape” said Arnold.

Experts say if people can follow these steps they expect the pollen levels to be back to normal within a few weeks.

