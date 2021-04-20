Advertisement

Lower pollination levels due to February winter storm

pollination
pollination(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The winter storm took place in February but its effects are still being felt across the Brazos Valley. Due to the freezing weather conditions, pollination has decreased.

While a concern, experts say that there is a way to address this issue. Planting a pollinator garden will help increase the chances of pollinators being able to get pollen levels back to where they should be this time of year.

Mike Arnold, Director of The Gardens at Texas A&M University says when planting a garden there are some steps to take to help accommodate the pollinators.

“Make sure that you have food sources, have some open water somewhere in case some of the pollinators need the open water, have nesting places, leave areas of the landscape that are undisturbed for nesting areas. And then limit your use of pesticides in the landscape” said Arnold.

Experts say if people can follow these steps they expect the pollen levels to be back to normal within a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
Photo by Publisher Ana Cosino
DPS investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on SH 105
Jose Jaime Rivera
Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges

Latest News

Local Black Lives Matter chapter responds to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdicts
Local Black Lives Matter chapter responds to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdicts
Local engineering company’s expansion will help the Brazos Valley meet growing job demand in...
Local engineering company’s expansion will help the Brazos Valley meet growing job demand in the industry
Wildfire concerns will be elevated Wednesday in the wake of a strong-for-April cold front
Low humidity, wind elevates wildfire concern Wednesday
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 4/20
Early voting underway for $10M Calvert ISD bond
Early voting underway for $10M Calvert ISD bond