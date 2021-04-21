Advertisement

Aggie Muster tradition continues with hybrid model for 2021

Display table at Aggie Muster
Display table at Aggie Muster(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Aggie Muster will look different this year compared to the previous year. In 2020 Muster was entirely virtual. This year the event will have three components.

Families of fallen Aggies will gather in Reed Arena in what will be a somewhat normal Muster, compared to the previous year. In an effort to keep everyone safe, students and the community can participate in Muster in person but at Kyle Field. Attendees at Kyle Field will be able to watch the ceremony on the screens via live stream. Attendance to the stadium will be first-come, first-served. Masks and social distancing will also be required.

One tradition that will not be continued will be the lighting of real candles. Open flame candles are not allowed in Kyle Field.

Muster will also have a virtual component and can be accessed online. Those who are unable to attend a Muster in person can still access the ceremony here.

The gates at Kyle Field will open at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was shot Tuesday night on Fairway Drive near W Villa Maria Road and S...
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive
A giving table in Bryan caught the attention of Code Enforcement, after someone complained.
Bryan woman’s Giving Table gets attention from Code Enforcement following complaint
Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Brookshire Brothers College Station Garrigan Stables Lounge
Grocery store destination now open in College Station
The College Station City Council voted 5-2 to adopt the ROO at Monday's meeting.
College Station City Council votes 5-2 to adopt Restricted Occupancy Overlay

Latest News

Local expert weighs in on impact of Derek Chauvin verdict
In 2020 nearly 70 children were in the Brazos County foster care system.
Family celebrates adoption of young child, shining light on need for foster parents in the Brazos Valley
A memorial statue that was stolen from a local business was returned early Wednesday morning
Stolen monument returned to local business
Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to...
Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school