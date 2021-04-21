Aggie Muster tradition continues with hybrid model for 2021

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Aggie Muster will look different this year compared to the previous year. In 2020 Muster was entirely virtual. This year the event will have three components.

Families of fallen Aggies will gather in Reed Arena in what will be a somewhat normal Muster, compared to the previous year. In an effort to keep everyone safe, students and the community can participate in Muster in person but at Kyle Field. Attendees at Kyle Field will be able to watch the ceremony on the screens via live stream. Attendance to the stadium will be first-come, first-served. Masks and social distancing will also be required.

One tradition that will not be continued will be the lighting of real candles. Open flame candles are not allowed in Kyle Field.

Muster will also have a virtual component and can be accessed online. Those who are unable to attend a Muster in person can still access the ceremony here.

The gates at Kyle Field will open at 5 p.m.

