Aggies start five game homestand with win over Texas Southern

Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Texas Southern 9-4 Tuesday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in the opening game of a five game homestand. The Aggies are now 22-17 on the season.

Texas A&M catcher Taylor Smith, shortstop Kalae Harrison and second baseman Bryce Blaum each drove in two runs in the game. Smith hit the only home run in the game in the fourth inning. The solo shot run was Smith’s fourth home run of the season.

The Aggies will return to action Friday night to open a three game series against No. 5 Tennessee. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:30pm. The game will be carried on SEC Network+.

