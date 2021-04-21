Advertisement

Bryan police investigating a shooting off Fairway Drive

By Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police officers are investigating a shooting off Fairway Drive near the Travis Bryan Municipal Park.

Police tell us at least one person was shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Fairway Drive and his condition is stable. Viewers in the area reached out to KBTX saying they heard multiple gunshots when it happened.

News 3′s Kendall Hogan was on scene and reported seeing multiple shell casings scattered on Fairway Drive. Residents living nearby reported seeing a vehicle with several bullet holes. Another person in the area at the time of the shooting said the victim ran to a nearby house after being shot and asked the residents inside for help.

It’s unclear if anybody is in custody at this time.

As new information becomes available we will update this story.

