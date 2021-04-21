Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Security was stepped up on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to death late Tuesday night in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as Quinton Ford, 19, of Harker Heights.

The shooting was the result of an argument, police said.

Additional patrol officers were on campus Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” Harker Heights High School Principal Jorge Soldevila said in a message to parents.

“We do not believe there is any imminent threat to our students or staff, and we will begin the school day as scheduled,” he said in the message, which made reference to “an incident involving criminal activity that occurred in our parking lot,” but provided no further details.

Harker Heights police are working with Killeen ISD police to investigate the shooting.

No further information was released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5400 and select option No. 2.

