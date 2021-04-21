COVID in Context: Brazos County hub couldn’t fill 2,000 appointments. There are still 90,000 residents under 50 who have not received the vaccine.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For this week, the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccine Hub moderated its usual request for 5,000 first doses to 2,000 first doses due of a lack of demand for appointments. Furthermore, hub officials opened up Tuesday’s doses to walk-in patients, as the appointments for just 2,000 first doses still had not been filled.

The lack of demand is not because a majority of Brazos County is vaccinated. About 20 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, and about 35 percent have received at least a first dose.

Breaking down the vaccinated and not by age group (groupings designated by Texas Department of State Health Services), the percentages look like this:

Per data from the Department of State Health Services (KBTX)

Further breaking down the age groups into two simple categories, the difference is stark between residents older and younger than 50:

Per data from the Department of State Health Services (KBTX)

People older than 50 have been eligible for the vaccine for longer than younger adults, likely accounting for some of the disparity.

Now the question is, will the disparity be corrected as more younger adults take advantage of vaccine availability?

As of this week, it does not appear that a majority of residents younger than 50 are doing so. As previously noted, the Brazos County hub is seeing significantly decreased demand while there are still 90,000 Brazos County residents younger than 50 who have not received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

