Early voting underway in Brazos County ESD #1

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voters who live in south Brazos County have a decision to make at the polls. Emergency Services District #1 Volunteer Fire Departments is proposing a sales tax increase in an effort to generate funds to hire paid firefighters.

ESD #1 operates four stations in South Brazos County and is currently fully staffed by volunteers. Fire Chief Chet Barker says volunteerism across the country is down, so having paid personnel in place is crucial to putting out fires and saving lives.

“Volunteers have to go to work. They have daytime jobs, and we need a way to be able to serve the public, and our volunteers still be able to do their jobs for their families,” said Barker. “The sales tax is one way we can increase our revenue to be able to have some daytime firefighters.

Below is a copy of the SBCFD newsletter that is being mailed this week. Note that we are having a BBQ fundraiser this... Posted by South Brazos County Fire Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Barker says the call volume in the district has risen to levels not seen before.

“I started here in 1999. We were running between 200 and 300 calls per year. This last year in 2020, we ran over 750 calls,” said Barker. “For a small group of volunteers, that’s a lot of business to ask them to do. This is extremely important. We’re talking about the health and safety of all our residents. For us to be able to make the calls as the call volume increases, it’s harder and harder to do with volunteers.”

In November 2020, ESD #1 held an election to raise the tax rate cap from three cents to ten cents. ESD #1 Proposition A passed with 53 percent of the vote. Barkers says it’s crucial for voters to come back out and support again.

November was the first step to raise the tax cap for our area for property taxes. That went through, and that will help us,” said Barker. “The sales tax will get us along the way to be able to move into the future and not get caught behind and slow down our service.”

Lynn Elliott, ESD #1 Commission Board President, says that the board of commissioners has done extensive research and the sales tax is absolutely needed to keep the community safe.

“Several years ago, the volunteers came to the board and said we could not cover all of the 700 plus calls we’re having every year with volunteers. It simply wouldn’t work,” said Elliott. “So we had a study conducted by a professional group and concluded that they are absolutely correct and that we needed additional revenue to be able to cover their expenses, provide them the equipment and all the stations that they need as well as a duty crew for daytime operations.”

Qualified voters residing in Brazos County ESD #1 may vote at the Millican Fire Station located at 3030 Wingfall Street for both Early Voting and Election Day.

Early voting is April 19-27. Election day is Saturday, May 1. For more information, click here.

