Eyes on Friday’s rain/storm chance

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 2/5 risk for afternoon/evening strong storms
Our next storm system approaches from the west Friday, bringing with it the chance for a few strong/severe thunderstorms for any early weekend plans.(KBTX)
By Grace Leis and Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday evening’s dry cold front brought unseasonably cool temperatures for the middle of the work week, but a second system moving in Friday will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms for any early weekend plans.

High pressure in control Wednesday will gradually shift eastward over the next 24-48 hours. As it does so, Gulf moisture and added cloud cover will filter back into the Brazos Valley. As our next storm system moves in from the west, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday, some of which could be strong-to-severe.

As of Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has the entirety of the Brazos Valley and much of Texas in a 2/5 risk for strong/severe storms ahead of the weekend. Scattered showers in the morning turn into scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon as a dry line swiftly moves eastward towards the Brazos Valley. Main threats with any stronger storm that manages to form include large hail and damaging winds, with an isolated tornado not completely ruled out. By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals could sit up to 1″+ in areas that find themselves situated under a stronger thunderstorm or two.

Scattered severe storms possible for Friday. Hatched area is most likely to see severe hail.
Scattered severe storms possible for Friday. Hatched area is most likely to see severe hail.(kbtx)

After the associated front pushes through late Friday/early Saturday, high pressure moving into the area in it’s wake will calm things down for the weekend. We won’t see near the cool down (if any) that we saw with Tuesday’s front, with temperatures expected to rise into the 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon thanks to more sunshine in store.

Keep checking back over the next 24-48 hours as we hash out the finer details with the approaching storm system. Latest updates can be found online at kbtx.com and your PinPoint Weather App!

