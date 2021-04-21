Advertisement

Family celebrates adoption of young child, shining light on need for foster parents in the Brazos Valley

The Department of Family Protective Services says they’ve seen an increase in need over the last few years.
In 2020 nearly 70 children were in the Brazos County foster care system.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When a child needs a safe home, the Department of Family and Protective Services says it is critical to have foster parents available.

It’s something that Christi Yackel, faith-based and community development specialist for DFPS Region 7, says is of the utmost importance.

“We are always in need of foster homes because we have a variety of children coming in to care that have different needs that we need to meet,” said Yackel.

Especially in the last year, Yackel noted difficulty with having to move many of the meets online, and having to rely on other ways to get kids in safe homes.

“In the Brazos Valley, DFPS sees an average of more than 20 children in any given month who are in foster care waiting to find a permanent adoptive home. This only accounts for children who are legally free for adoption, not those who are in foster care temporarily,” said DFPS media specialist Mark Wilson.

Below is a table of the number of children in the Brazos Valley in need of permanent adoptive homes.

Month20202021
January2120
February2221
March2621
April27
May23
June25
July25
August25
September25
October21
November18
December19

According to DFPS, their number of children removed from homes has increased in the last four years as well. Below is a table showing that increase.

YearChildren
2017141
2018237
2019195
2020239

Although the number of children removed has increased, DFPS says they have also seen the number of adoptions increase locally as well. In 2017, DFPS says there were 46 children adopted into families in the Brazos Valley, and in 2020 that increased to 71.

For more information on becoming an adoptive or foster parent, click here.

