Health District receives funding for mobile vaccine clinics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Funding has been granted to the Brazos County Health District to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The Texas Department of State Health Services granted the health district $785,000. This money will go towards vaccine outreach in the seven county region.

“The goal of the BVMAT is to reduce barriers in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Santos Navarrette, Jr, Brazos County Health District Director. “The vaccine should be easily accessible to everyone that wants to be vaccinated.”

The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team, made up of four nurses and two administrative assistants will coordinate mobile vaccine clinics. They’ll work with county emergency managers, county judges, churches, senior centers, and other community leaders to bring vaccine to the communities, according to the health district.

Clinics will be offered during the evening and weekend hours as well as during the weekdays. Mobile clinics should be running starting June 1.

