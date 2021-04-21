Advertisement

Heart of Texas Goodwill opens new Bryan Goodwill facility

The spirit of the Goodwill is to donate, shop, and change lives.
Heart of Texas Goodwill new Bryan location
Heart of Texas Goodwill new Bryan location(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries is opening a new Goodwill facility in Bryan on Wednesday. This facility will replace the Bryan retail store located on Texas Avenue.

The large 24,000 square-foot new building is located at 2710 Boonville Road in Bryan, and it will officially open at 10:00 am on Wednesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

The spirit of Goodwill is to donate, shop and change lives, according to Serina Cole, Vice President of Marketing and Communications of Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc.

Inside, guests can find a retail store, donation center, and an area set aside to help people find a job.

The Job Connection in this new building features a computer lab and other rooms where residents can access free services for professional development like resume assistance, career counseling, job search assistance, and more.

To learn more about Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc., click here.

Take a look at Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries new Bryan facility!! Doors officially open after the ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m., but we have a sneak peek on #BVTM!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

