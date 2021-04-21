Humidity, clouds make a quick return Thursday; storms possible Friday

A rare treat in April: after morning 40s, afternoon highs only managed to crawl to the low and mid-60s Wednesday afternoon. Another near record night is on hand: forecast low in Bryan-College Station is 46°, the record is 42° from 1998. After a sunny start, clouds quickly fill the sky by midday to early afternoon. A south-southeast wind will pump Gulf moisture back in, leading to a more humid feel by sunset and Thursday night. For a comparison, lows are only anticipated to fall to the mid-60s Thursday night.

Friday is a day to keep an eye on the weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley, and much of Texas, under a 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. There are two rounds that may be possible: first could pop up between noon and 3pm. These storms would be more isolated in nature and could pose a hail, wind, and brief tornado concern. That said, the odds are low for most considering the cloud cover that should keep a lid on the atmosphere locally. The second, more likely, chance arrives by early evening as a line of rain and storms moves through from west to east. Strong wind gusts would be the main concern with this, with pocket change size hail possible at times. The timing and locations of these storms are something that needs to be worked on in the next 24 to 36 hours. Regardless, storms clear to the east Friday night leaving sunshine and seasonable temperatures in place for the weekend.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 46. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing clouds by afternoon. High: 73. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated severe weather possible. High: 78. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

