Advertisement

Humidity, clouds make a quick return Thursday; storms possible Friday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A rare treat in April: after morning 40s, afternoon highs only managed to crawl to the low and mid-60s Wednesday afternoon. Another near record night is on hand: forecast low in Bryan-College Station is 46°, the record is 42° from 1998. After a sunny start, clouds quickly fill the sky by midday to early afternoon. A south-southeast wind will pump Gulf moisture back in, leading to a more humid feel by sunset and Thursday night. For a comparison, lows are only anticipated to fall to the mid-60s Thursday night.

Friday is a day to keep an eye on the weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley, and much of Texas, under a 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. There are two rounds that may be possible: first could pop up between noon and 3pm. These storms would be more isolated in nature and could pose a hail, wind, and brief tornado concern. That said, the odds are low for most considering the cloud cover that should keep a lid on the atmosphere locally. The second, more likely, chance arrives by early evening as a line of rain and storms moves through from west to east. Strong wind gusts would be the main concern with this, with pocket change size hail possible at times. The timing and locations of these storms are something that needs to be worked on in the next 24 to 36 hours. Regardless, storms clear to the east Friday night leaving sunshine and seasonable temperatures in place for the weekend.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 46. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing clouds by afternoon. High: 73. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated severe weather possible. High: 78. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was shot Tuesday night on Fairway Drive near W Villa Maria Road and S...
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive
A giving table in Bryan caught the attention of Code Enforcement, after someone complained.
Bryan woman’s Giving Table gets attention from Code Enforcement following complaint
Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Brookshire Brothers College Station Garrigan Stables Lounge
Grocery store destination now open in College Station
The College Station City Council voted 5-2 to adopt the ROO at Monday's meeting.
College Station City Council votes 5-2 to adopt Restricted Occupancy Overlay

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Morning chill leads to an excellent afternoon, eyes on Friday storms
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Gusty night turns into a wind chilled morning
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Quick shot of drier, cooler, windy air brings a very chilly night
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Gusty wind fills in behind Tuesday evening’s cold front