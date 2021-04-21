Local Black Lives Matter chapter responds to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdicts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following the three guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin, local Black Lives Matter activists are speaking out.

Tuesday a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Nearly 10 months ago, a video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd during an arrest went viral. This sparked protests across the world demanding change. These protests made their way to Bryan and College Station, too.

Local BLM Co-Founder Ebony Peterson says she helped organize some of those protests. Peterson says she was anxious all day waiting for the verdict and felt a slight sigh of relief after hearing Chauvin was found guilty on all counts.

“As a member of the Black community, as a mother, I have a son and a daughter, we have never seen justice in these kinds of cases,” said Peterson.

TONIGHT AT 10: Hear from local BLM activists following the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/Xy6AaDxGVd — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) April 21, 2021

Kristen Sandlin, a local activist, says this verdict was a small win in a bigger fight.

“As an ally and an observer, the justice system worked today,” said Sandlin. “It is just so far from equal, but it is a short breath of fresh air.”

Peterson, meanwhile, says it is important to remember that there is still the sentencing phase.

“The guilty verdict is important, but the real justice comes in the sentencing,” said Peterson.

Peterson says she hopes younger generations see what happened in this case and carry hope for the future.

“We know that all cops aren’t bad,” said Peterson. “But everyone shines a light on the bad cops, and it gives them that persona, and hopefully this gives the youth a little bit of hope.”

Chauvin’s convictions include second-degree unintentional murder, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years, third-degree murder, which carries up to 25 years, and second-degree manslaughter which can carry up to a maximum of 10 years.

Chauvin is expected to be back in court for sentencing in eight weeks.

