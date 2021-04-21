Local engineering company’s expansion will help the Brazos Valley meet growing job demand in the industry

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local engineering and manufacturing company is expanding not just its workspace, but the local workforce as well.

Exosent Engineering does unique work in the Brazos Valley and across the country. The company builds pressure vessel transports that carry dangerous substances like propane and butane all over the continent.

UV Doron is the president and co-founder of Exosent Engineering. He was also a mechanical engineering professor at Texas A&M University for eight years before launching the company here in the Brazos Valley. Doron calls his company a one-stop-shop that starts building their products essentially from raw steel.

“We’ve taken a traditional industry that has not morphed or evolved in 60 years, and we’re the first ones to do so in about that time,” Doron said. “What we’ve done is revolutionized the way these tank transports are manufactured from start to finish, design and engineering, and what it did is these tanks are now roughly over 30% safer in terms of the potential for rollover, which is a huge danger.”

“UV is an Aggie professor made great,” President and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Matt Prochaska said. “He basically has taken his concepts, patents, and ideas and commercialized that into this amazing product that’s being manufactured here in the Brazos Valley.”

Doron says Exosent’s products are also more fuel efficient than many of its industry competitors, as one of its trailers utilizes an aerodynamic system that helps improve fuel economy by 12%.

It’s those innovations that are causing Doron’s company to grow. Exosent is moving to a new facility more than four times the size of where they are now. They currently lease a 19,000 square-foot facility, but construction will begin on a brand new 73,000 square-foot building on 27 acres of land they just purchased in south Brazos County.

Doron also hopes to double the size of his current workforce of 38 employees over the next three years, but he says he expects to surpass that goal.

“We’ll be able to provide more services to our customers and expand here in the local area and be able to hire more people and grow organically,” Doron said. “The new place will help us expand also in the product revenues, so we’ll be to produce more than we’re doing today, not just in quantity, but in diversity of products.”

Prochaska says manufacturing is a growing segment of the local economy and one of its most important sectors. According to JobsEQ, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which includes Brazos, Burleson, and Robertson Counties, employed over 600 welders, cutters, solderers, brazers, and supervisors of those jobs in the third quarter of 2020. Exosent’s growth will help fill the annual demand of roughly 40 workers in those positions here locally.

“This is such a critical gap in terms of our workforce, and yet it’s such an important portion of our overall economy and local economy for our future sustained growth,” Prochaska said.

Those JobsEQ statistics say there is an annual supply gap of just one worker in the jobs mentioned above, meaning there’s a one-worker shortfall per year on average with that particular job. BVEDC officials say is very small compared to the total number of positions.

“One of the things that we’ve really seen is this amazing collaboration happening with the independent school districts and the CTE program, as well as the Blinn College District and RELLIS, to see the workforce alliance really come together and prepare our workforce for the jobs of tomorrow,” Prochaska said.

“The workforce that we have has aligned interests with what our interests are,” Doron said. “I think having that kind of coalesced, unified ideas help us work together in an easier way.”

But Doron says Exosent doesn’t always hire workers with predetermined skills, despite the fact they utilize skilled labor.

“We aspire to hire people with morality and ethics,” Doron said. “We can teach them the skills, but we cannot teach them morality or ethics. We prefer to have good people working here, who we can teach how to weld or meld steel, but having someone we enjoy working with is not always easy.”

The grand opening of Exosent Engineering’s new home is planned for this fall.

