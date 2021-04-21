Advertisement

Local law enforcement react to Derek Chauvin verdict

“The Jury got it right in Minneapolis”
Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd after a three-week trial. Twelve jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, ultimately deciding that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death and that his actions were not that of a reasonable officer.

Chauvin’s action of pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck triggered worldwide protests after a video of the murder went viral. A reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. has dominated the national conversation and its reverberations have been felt in every city.

Law enforcement agencies around the country are reacting to the verdict, including the Brazos Valley.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said the court made the right decision.

“The Jury got it right in Minneapolis,” said Buske in a tweet. “The judicial system worked like it is supposed to. Mr. Chauvin will be held accountable for his actions and the decision shows that no one is above the law.”

