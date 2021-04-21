Local talent signed to Cavalry FC roster

College Station, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Cavalry are excited to announce the addition of 3 Brazos Valley locals to the 2021 Roster and the start of a more local feel to the team.

A&M Consolidated graduate, Fernando Flores is the first signee from College Station. Fernando, a sophomore from Lubbock Christian University, is making his mark in collegiate soccer. In 2019, he was selected to the All-Lone Star Conference First Team, D2CCA All-Region First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team. Additionally, Flores has led his team in scoring with nine goals and four assists placing him third in the conference.

Alexander Acton-Petronotis is our second local. Acton-Petronotis who was a two-year team captain at A&M Consolidated, and played for the Houston Dynamo Academy. Acton-Petronotis is a senior at Seattle University, where he has become a key asset to their defense. In ’19 Acton-Petronotis started in 22 matches on defense, logged one assist and claimed 10 shutouts.

Lastly joining the homecoming is Mitchell Cashion. Cashion attended College Station High School along with playing club soccer for the Houston Texans Soccer Academy where Cashion helped the Texans claim the 2017 Development Academy National Championship. Now a junior at Tulsa, Cashion started in all 15 games in ’19, and was included on the American Athletic Conference second team and named TU’s “Man of the Match” against Cincinnati and Memphis.

Cavalry FC is excited to provide these players the opportunity to play in front of their hometown fans. For tickets and information on the Cavalry 2021 season, go to https://www.bvcavalryfc.com/ or call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Cavalry, follow us on social media: facebook.com/BVCavalryFC| Twitter: @BVCavalryFC | Instagram: bvcavalryfc.