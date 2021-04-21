Advertisement

Low humidity, wind elevates wildfire concern Wednesday

Main concern comes as humidity falls below 25% through the afternoon
Wildfire concerns will be elevated Wednesday in the wake of a strong-for-April cold front
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Outdoor burning and open flames are discouraged Wednesday.

In the wake of a strong-for-April cold front, north-northeast winds will continue to gust upwards of 20 mph through the day. That combined with relative humidity values falling below 25% by afternoon and ongoing moderate drought conditions, any spark or flame that may catch will have the potential to spread quickly.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire danger is forecast in the moderate category Wednesday.

Wednesday’s wind will also bring the potential for wind chill values in the mid-to-upper 30s at sunrise. While that will not be a constant wind chill, when those gusts catch just right, that chill will quickly be felt.

Morning temperatures are forecast to start the day in the upper 30s and low 40s, some 20°+ below average for late April. Afternoon highs are expected to remain sub-70°, checking in 15° or more below the average for April 21st.

