Morning chill leads to an excellent afternoon, eyes on Friday storms

A strong (for April) cold front passes through the Brazos Valley this evening, kicking up a gusty wind that is set to blow 25 to 30mph. Temperatures fall from today’s upper 70s and low 80s to the 50s by 9-10pm, and then on down to the upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise Wednesday. For perspective, the expected start temperature at this time of the year is around 60°. Wind gusts around 20mph will remain possible first thing, meaning it could feel more like the mid-to-upper 30s as those winds occasionally peak. Temperatures should be just “warm” enough, wind should be breezy enough to keep any frost concerns away from tender spring plants and vegetables. Sunshine but enjoyable Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Combine the breezy wind, relative humidity falling to or below 25% by afternoon, and current drought conditions: wildfire and grass fire concern will be elevated. It is a day to leave outdoor burning and open flames out of the plans.

Clouds are quick to return Thursday afternoon as moisture starts to sweep back in from the Gulf of Mexico. As the next storm system moves dry air in from the west, rain and thunderstorms are back in the forecast Friday afternoon, evening, and overnight. The overall odds for severe weather do not look high, but it is April, so an isolated stronger storm cannot be ruled out. 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rain could be possible ahead of the weekend, with isolated higher totals not off the table just yet.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 67. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 20+ mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 47. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower chance. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.