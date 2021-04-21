No. 17 Women’s Tennis Set to Begin SEC Championships in Quarterfinals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis will open the 2021 Southeastern Conference Women’s Tennis Championships on Wednesday, as the No. 3-seeded Aggies prepare to take on the winner of No. 6-seed Auburn vs. No. 11-seed Arkansas. First serve at the Alabama Tennis Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Fans interested in following along with Wednesday evening’s match—and all the matches throughout the 2021 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships—are encouraged to click here. Live stats and video from all six courts will be available, as provided by the University of Alabama. Aggie fans can also join in the SEC Tournament experience by following Texas A&M women’s Tennis on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter @AggieWTEN.

“The SEC Tournament is always an exciting time of the year,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Our team has worked very hard this season and has played some very good tennis consistently throughout the year. There are so many good teams in the bracket, and there is definitely nowhere to hide. These matches always come down to whichever team performs at the highest level that day, competes the hardest, and steps up the most. It’s all about bringing it on the big points, and hopefully, we will be the team that’s able to ultimately advance and move on.”

The Aggies enter the postseason with a 17-6 overall record and completed the SEC Regular Season with a 9-4 mark against conference opponents. A&M saw its best conference finish in the Mark Weaver era, placing in the top three in the SEC standings for the second time since the Aggies joined the league in 2012-13. On the courts, the Maroon & White are paced by senior standout Tatiana Makarova, who boasts a 23-5 overall singles record with an unblemished 10-0 record against SEC opposition. The Moscow, Russia, native is ranked as the No. 24 singles player in collegiate tennis and holds the No. 39 doubles ranking alongside Jayci Goldsmith. In dual match play, Makarova and Goldsmith are joined by Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Renee McBryde with double-digit wins in singles this season.

The Maroon & White went 3-1 as a team in the last week, with wins against Arkansas, No. 16 Tennessee and No. 19 Ole Miss. Against the Rebels on Saturday, the Aggies clinched their third-consecutive doubles point with wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 lines. Faa-Hviding snagged the Aggies second point on court four, with Makarova and Goldsmith each earning ranked victories on their respective courts to clinch the 4-1 result. On Sunday, A&M dropped its final match of the season to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, completing the team’s run through conference play and finalizing the Aggies No. 3 seed in the SEC Championships.

A&M’s opponent will be determined following the final match on Tuesday night between the No. 21 Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Auburn earned a single bye in the SEC Championships following a 12-7 season with a 7-6 ledger in conference play. Head Coach Caroline Lilley’s team is led on the courts by three ranked players in No. 68 Selin Ovunc, No. 70 Carolyn Ansari and No. 116 Yu Chen. Earlier this season, the Aggies bested the Tigers on the road in a 4-1 match, with the Aggies earning the doubles point alongside wins at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 positions. A&M leads the all-time series with the Tigers by a 9-2 margin.

The Arkansas Razorbacks received the No. 11 seed in this year’s SEC Championships and boast an 11-9 overall record, finishing the SEC regular season with a 4-9 mark. The Razorbacks faced off with the Missouri Tigers on Monday night in the first round of the tournament and recorded a 4-3 victory, winning the doubles point and splitting the remaining singles matches. The Maroon & White defeated Arkansas in a 4-1 affair on Senior Day at the Mitchell Tennis Center and lead the all-time series 16-9.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.