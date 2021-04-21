Advertisement

Public input needed for Bryan ISD virtual academy

BISD is wanting to gauge the interest for offering a virtual academy
(KFYR-TV)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is returning to only on-campus instruction for the 2021-2022 school year, but district officials are considering another option.

BISD is looking to see if there’s any interest in offering a virtual academy for grades 5-12. The district is looking for input from everyone who lives in BISD, even if their child does not attend a BISD school.

A questionnaire can be filled out here.

Any student who lives in BISD, has shown proficiency in academics and regularly attends class would be able to apply.

With a virtual academy, students will be expected to login to each class on their schedule daily for real-time instruction. Students may also have the opportunity to participate in fine arts, athletics, Career & Technical Education courses and UIL Academics competitions on the Bryan ISD campus they are zoned to attend, according to the district.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was shot Tuesday night on Fairway Drive near W Villa Maria Road and S...
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive
A giving table in Bryan caught the attention of Code Enforcement, after someone complained.
Bryan woman’s Giving Table gets attention from Code Enforcement following complaint
Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
The College Station City Council voted 5-2 to adopt the ROO at Monday's meeting.
College Station City Council votes 5-2 to adopt Restricted Occupancy Overlay
Brookshire Brothers College Station Garrigan Stables Lounge
Grocery store destination now open in College Station

Latest News

At least one person was shot Tuesday night on Fairway Drive near W Villa Maria Road and S...
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive
Health District receives funding for mobile vaccine clinics
Our next storm system approaches from the west Friday, bringing with it the chance for a few...
Eyes on Friday’s rain/storm chance
COVID in Context: Brazos County hub couldn’t fill 2,000 appointments. There are still 90,000 residents under 50 who have not received the vaccine.