Public input needed for Bryan ISD virtual academy
BISD is wanting to gauge the interest for offering a virtual academy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is returning to only on-campus instruction for the 2021-2022 school year, but district officials are considering another option.
BISD is looking to see if there’s any interest in offering a virtual academy for grades 5-12. The district is looking for input from everyone who lives in BISD, even if their child does not attend a BISD school.
A questionnaire can be filled out here.
Any student who lives in BISD, has shown proficiency in academics and regularly attends class would be able to apply.
With a virtual academy, students will be expected to login to each class on their schedule daily for real-time instruction. Students may also have the opportunity to participate in fine arts, athletics, Career & Technical Education courses and UIL Academics competitions on the Bryan ISD campus they are zoned to attend, according to the district.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.