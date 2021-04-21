Public input needed for Bryan ISD virtual academy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is returning to only on-campus instruction for the 2021-2022 school year, but district officials are considering another option.

BISD is looking to see if there’s any interest in offering a virtual academy for grades 5-12. The district is looking for input from everyone who lives in BISD, even if their child does not attend a BISD school.

A questionnaire can be filled out here.

Any student who lives in BISD, has shown proficiency in academics and regularly attends class would be able to apply.

With a virtual academy, students will be expected to login to each class on their schedule daily for real-time instruction. Students may also have the opportunity to participate in fine arts, athletics, Career & Technical Education courses and UIL Academics competitions on the Bryan ISD campus they are zoned to attend, according to the district.

