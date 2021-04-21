Advertisement

Rudder jumps out to early lead and beats College Station 10-3

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Ranger softball team took advantage of several College Station errors leading to a three-run third inning and picked up a 10-4 win Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

Mia Guerrero picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Rangers. She was able to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first and picked up a lot of confidence with an inning-ending strikeout.

