Stolen monument returned to local business

A memorial statue that was stolen from a local business was returned early Wednesday morning
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A guitar monument that was stolen from Watson Signs and Monuments has been returned to the business.

The owner, Tony Watson, tells KBTX the store’s manager heard noises early Wednesday morning. The manager saw a truck driving away and noticed the monument lying on the ground.

A family was in the process of having the granite sculpture turned into a memorial for their son before it was stolen over the weekend from the Wellborn business.

The company did file a report with the College Station Police Department.

The sculpture is more than four feet high and worth $3,600.

