Tamagotchi Pix lets you take selfies with your virtual pet

The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.
The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) – The ’90s called and it wants its toys back.

Tamagotchi, the iconic digital pet is back, but like nearly every other handheld device nowadays, it has a camera.

It allows you to take selfies with your virtual buddy.

The Tamagotchi Pix is a blast from the past with some contemporary add-ons.

The basics are the same. It’s an egg-shaped device with three buttons.

The goal is to raise a virtual pet, which goes through different stages and demands attention by asking to be fed or played with.

If you don’t properly care for your Tamagotchi, it can die.

Along with the camera, the 2021 version has a full-color screen instead of the old pixelated black and white one.

The Tamagotchi Pix costs $59.99 and is available for pre-order now. It officially goes on sale in July.

