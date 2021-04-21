Texas A&M Lands 72 on Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M was represented by 72 student-athletes on the 2021 Winter Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
This equals the second-most honor roll selections during the winter semester in school history, falling three behind last year’s record mark of 75. The 2021 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from men’s and women’s basketball, equestrian, and men’s and women’s swimming & diving.
“I am so proud of our student-athletes as they continue their excellence in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Each semester we see historic numbers in our academic honor roll selections, and that is a testament to our student-athletes and administration. All across our athletics department you see a commitment to being the best, and that shines through in moments like these.”
“Our student-athletes continue to flourish academically, our SEC Winter Honor Roll recognition is the latest demonstration of that,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “To have had the second-highest total in Texas A&M history, during this unprecedented year is truly remarkable. The Center for Student-Athlete Services is very proud of our student-athletes academic accomplishments. Their academic success is a reflection of our entire athletics department’s commitment to academic excellence.”
The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment
Texas A&M 2021 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll
Men’s Basketball (4)
Savion Flagg - University Studies
Luke McGhee - Mechanical Engineering
Emanuel Miller - University Studies
Everett Vaughn - Construction Science
Women’s Basketball (6)
Anna Dreimane - Business
McKinzie Green - Communication
Ciera Johnson - Human Resource Development
N’dea Jones - Jurisprudence
Destiny Pitts - Technology Management
Kayla Wells - Performance Studies
Equestrian (33)
Alex Albright - University Studies
Evelyn Beesaw - Biomedical Sciences
Grace Bentien - Communication
Rebecca Bigelow - Biomedical Sciences
Lisa Bricker - Kinesiology
Rheagan Bryant - Health
Cori Cansdale - Sport Management
Tina Christie - Agribusiness
Cameron Crenwelge - Management
Caroline Dance - Kinesiology
Alle Durkin - University Studies
Ariana Gray - Animal Science
Erin Griffin - Ag Communications & Journalism
Marissa Harrell - Ag Communications & Journalism/Ag Leadership & Development
Julie Hill - Medical Sciences
Nicole Leonard - University Studies
Isabella Littlejohn - Communication
Malena Lopez - Animal Science
Kaitlyn Lovingfoss - Political Science
Emmy-Lu Marsh - Animal Science
Taylor Masson - Ag Communications & Journalism/Ag Leadership & Development
Rhian Murphy - Psychology
Haley Redifer - Management
Lauren Reid - Economics
Shelby Reine - Animal Science
Alexis Robinson - General Studies
Morgan Rosia - Management
Lindsay Schauder - Ag Communications & Journalism
Isabel Schween - Political Science
Mali Selman - Statistics
Hannah Tapling - Psychology
Madison Wanicka - Human Resource Development
Kenleigh Wells - Animal Science
Men’s Swimming & Diving (11)
Felipe Rizzo - Accounting
Shaine Casas - Sport Management
William Coakley - Biomedical Sciences
Gus Karau - Industrial Distribution
Sean Morey - Biomedical Sciences
Tanner Olson - Human Resource Development
Andres Puente - Business Administration
Jacob Schababerle - Mechanical Engineering
Peter Simmons - Mechanical Engineering
Hudson Smith - Construction Science
Luke Stuart - University Studies
Women’s Swimming & Diving (18)
Charlye Campbell - Community Health
Chloe Ceyanes - Community Health
Alyssa Clairmont - Kinesiology
Amber Conrad - Education
Ashley Conrad - Finance
Kara Eisenmann - Biomedical Engineering
Gabrielle Kopenski - Sport Management
Taylor Pike - English
Kylie Powers - Environmental Geoscience
Jing Wen Quah - Biomedical Sciences
Sydney Stanford - Sport Management
Emma Stephenson - Sport Management
Caroline Theil - Health
Camryn Toney - Kinesiology
Harper Walding - Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences
Grace Wey - Health
Mollie Wright - Health
Haley Yelle - Urban & Regional Planning