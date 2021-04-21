Advertisement

Texas A&M Lands 72 on Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M was represented by 72 student-athletes on the 2021 Winter Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

This equals the second-most honor roll selections during the winter semester in school history, falling three behind last year’s record mark of 75. The 2021 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from men’s and women’s basketball, equestrian, and men’s and women’s swimming & diving.

“I am so proud of our student-athletes as they continue their excellence in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Each semester we see historic numbers in our academic honor roll selections, and that is a testament to our student-athletes and administration. All across our athletics department you see a commitment to being the best, and that shines through in moments like these.”

“Our student-athletes continue to flourish academically, our SEC Winter Honor Roll recognition is the latest demonstration of that,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “To have had the second-highest total in Texas A&M history, during this unprecedented year is truly remarkable. The Center for Student-Athlete Services is very proud of our student-athletes academic accomplishments. Their academic success is a reflection of our entire athletics department’s commitment to academic excellence.”

The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment

Texas A&M 2021 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

Men’s Basketball (4)

Savion Flagg - University Studies

Luke McGhee - Mechanical Engineering

Emanuel Miller - University Studies

Everett Vaughn - Construction Science

Women’s Basketball (6)

Anna Dreimane - Business

McKinzie Green - Communication

Ciera Johnson - Human Resource Development

N’dea Jones - Jurisprudence

Destiny Pitts - Technology Management

Kayla Wells - Performance Studies

Equestrian (33)

Alex Albright - University Studies

Evelyn Beesaw - Biomedical Sciences

Grace Bentien - Communication

Rebecca Bigelow - Biomedical Sciences

Lisa Bricker - Kinesiology

Rheagan Bryant - Health

Cori Cansdale - Sport Management

Tina Christie - Agribusiness

Cameron Crenwelge - Management

Caroline Dance - Kinesiology

Alle Durkin - University Studies

Ariana Gray - Animal Science

Erin Griffin - Ag Communications & Journalism

Marissa Harrell - Ag Communications & Journalism/Ag Leadership & Development

Julie Hill - Medical Sciences

Nicole Leonard - University Studies

Isabella Littlejohn - Communication

Malena Lopez - Animal Science

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss - Political Science

Emmy-Lu Marsh - Animal Science

Taylor Masson - Ag Communications & Journalism/Ag Leadership & Development

Rhian Murphy - Psychology

Haley Redifer - Management

Lauren Reid - Economics

Shelby Reine - Animal Science

Alexis Robinson - General Studies

Morgan Rosia - Management

Lindsay Schauder - Ag Communications & Journalism

Isabel Schween - Political Science

Mali Selman - Statistics

Hannah Tapling - Psychology

Madison Wanicka - Human Resource Development

Kenleigh Wells - Animal Science

Men’s Swimming & Diving (11)

Felipe Rizzo - Accounting

Shaine Casas - Sport Management

William Coakley - Biomedical Sciences

Gus Karau - Industrial Distribution

Sean Morey - Biomedical Sciences

Tanner Olson - Human Resource Development

Andres Puente - Business Administration

Jacob Schababerle - Mechanical Engineering

Peter Simmons - Mechanical Engineering

Hudson Smith - Construction Science

Luke Stuart - University Studies

Women’s Swimming & Diving (18)

Charlye Campbell - Community Health

Chloe Ceyanes - Community Health

Alyssa Clairmont - Kinesiology

Amber Conrad - Education

Ashley Conrad - Finance

Kara Eisenmann - Biomedical Engineering

Gabrielle Kopenski - Sport Management

Taylor Pike - English

Kylie Powers - Environmental Geoscience

Jing Wen Quah - Biomedical Sciences

Sydney Stanford - Sport Management

Emma Stephenson - Sport Management

Caroline Theil - Health

Camryn Toney - Kinesiology

Harper Walding - Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences

Grace Wey - Health

Mollie Wright - Health

Haley Yelle - Urban & Regional Planning

