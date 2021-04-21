Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Washington County 4H

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a big weekend for the Washington County 4H horse judging competition teams as three teams took home first place at the 2021 District 11 Horse Judging Contest.

The Washington County 4H horse judging contest junior, intermediate, and senior teams all placed first in their divisions.

Cherish Faske took home first place for the high point individual competition in the junior division.

The senior team’s first-place finish qualifies them to move on to the state competition scheduled for June in College Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was shot Tuesday night on Fairway Drive near W Villa Maria Road and S...
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive
A giving table in Bryan caught the attention of Code Enforcement, after someone complained.
Bryan woman’s Giving Table gets attention from Code Enforcement following complaint
Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Brookshire Brothers College Station Garrigan Stables Lounge
Grocery store destination now open in College Station
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

NOAA is set to release the new climate normals for the United States on May 4th
NOAA set to release new normals reflecting a warming, changing climate
A local family adopting a child from foster care after caring for him for over a year.
Family celebrates adoption of young child, shining light on need for foster parents in the Brazos Valley
Aggie Muster tradition continues with hybrid model for 2021
Aggie Muster tradition continues with hybrid model for 2021
Early voting underway in Brazos County ESD #1
Early voting underway in Brazos County ESD #1
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive