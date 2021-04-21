Treat of the Day: Washington County 4H

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a big weekend for the Washington County 4H horse judging competition teams as three teams took home first place at the 2021 District 11 Horse Judging Contest.

The Washington County 4H horse judging contest junior, intermediate, and senior teams all placed first in their divisions.

Cherish Faske took home first place for the high point individual competition in the junior division.

The senior team’s first-place finish qualifies them to move on to the state competition scheduled for June in College Station.

