Aggie golf struggles in SEC Second Round

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Georgia -- The Texas A&M men’s golf team struggled to a 13-over par 293 in second-round action at the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championship on Thursday at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

The No. 11 Aggies dropped three spots to 12th on the team leaderboard and face an uphill battle to advance to the weekend match play. After two rounds, the Aggies are 19-over par and are eight strokes behind current eighth-place South Carolina at 11-over. The top eight teams after 54 holes advance to match play on Saturday.

Alabama was the only team under-par on Thursday and surged six spots to the top of the team leaderboard at 1-over for the tournament. Rounding out the leaderboard between the Aggies and Crimson Tide were Arkansas (+4), Georgia (+5), LSU (+5), Auburn (+7), Tennessee (+9), Vanderbilt (+9), South Carolina (+11), Florida (+15), Kentucky (+15) and Missouri (+17).

Posting counting scores for the Aggies were junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues with 3-over 73s and senior Dan Erickson with a 4-over 74. Senior Walker Lee had a 6-over 76. The Aggies’ leader in the player standings was Erickson, who is tied for 15th at 2-over for the tournament.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“We didn’t hit enough good shots to gain any momentum. We had six total birdies from five golfers and that didn’t give us an opportunity to get things going. This golf course is challenging and we didn’t string together enough shots to post a good score. The guys know what they have to do to get into the top eight. This team knows what it is capable of – they’ve won tournaments, they’ve come from behind. They have put themselves into a challenging spot, but they need to believe in themselves and play a good round of golf.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 2):

Place

Team/Player Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Total

12 Texas A&M 286 293 579

T15 Dan Erickson 68 74 142

T38 Walker Lee 70 76 146

T44 Sam Bennett 74 73 147

T44 William Paysse 74 73 147

T57 Daniel Rodrigues 76 73 149

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.