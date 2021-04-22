Aggies on the road to face Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M softball team hits the road for the second time this month as the Aggies travel to face Mississippi State in a three-game series beginning Friday at Nusz Park.

Texas A&M secured some momentum heading into the weekend series after a strong offensive performance against Houston. Six Aggies notched a hit in the 9-1 victory, with Haley Lee, Makinzy Herzog and Morgan Smith each recording a pair. Lee belted two solo shots, as Shaylee Ackerman went yard on a three-run blast, marking the fourth game the duo has homered together. Kayla Poynter was awarded the win after her 3.0 innings of work and improved to 9-4 on the season. Grace Uribe had a solid performance out of the bullpen to collect the first save of her career.

As a result of Lee’s performance, she now ranks fifth in program history with 19 home runs in a single season, while moving to fourth in the nation. The junior has reached safely in 39 of the 42 games this year, and leads her teammates with 37 RBI.

The Maroon & White are 29-13 and 6-9 through SEC play. A total of 10 Aggies have driven in double-digit RBI with nine different players belting a home run this season. Herzog and Ackerman are both on a five-game hit streak as Ashlynn Walls sits on a four-game streak.

Mississippi State (24-19) has yet to win a conference game, holding a 0-12 record in the SEC and are coming off back-to-back wins over Jackson State on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are led by Fa Leilua, who paces the team with a .345 batting average and 14 home runs. Mia Davidson is also in double figures in home runs, belting 13 on the season, while recording nine doubles. In the circle, Annie Willis leads the team with 13 wins and a 2.39 ERA, striking out a team-high 123 batters.

The overall series record is tied, 10-10 with Mississippi State leading the series in Starkville 5-3.