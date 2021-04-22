A&M Women’s Basketball Team hosting 2nd Sickle Cell Blood Drive on Friday at Reed Arena

Advertisement

The Texas A&M Women’s Basketball team is hosting a second Sickle Cell Blood Drive at Reed Arena on Friday, April 23.
The Texas A&M Women’s Basketball team is hosting a second Sickle Cell Blood Drive at Reed Arena on Friday, April 23.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful first event, the Texas A&M Women’s Basketball team is hosting a second sickle cell blood drive at Reed Arena on Friday, April 23.

The event is 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The blood drive is targeted at collecting donations for individuals that are impacted by sickle cell anemia, which disproportionately affects minorities, especially in the African American community.

On October 23, 2020, the team organized its first blood drive with the American Red Cross. Throughout the pandemic, donations had become scarce, and the team wanted to help the cause. During the drive at Reed Arena, enough donations were given to save 133 lives and the team surpassed its donation goal by 115%. Many players and coaches gave blood, as well as A&M staff members, students, and Bryan-College Station residents.

African American blood donors play a critical role in helping patients battling sickle cell disease receive the most compatible blood match. Today, there aren’t enough blood donors who are African American to meet this urgent need.

The Aggies urge all to come out and book an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code “tamusicklecell”.

