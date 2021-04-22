Advertisement

Bryan figure skater performing with Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice figure skater, Jamie Hathaway.
Disney on Ice figure skater, Jamie Hathaway.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan native, Jamie Hathaway is living her dream as a performer with Disney on Ice.

Hathaway started figuring skating and taking lessons at Spirit Arena in College Station when she was 7 years old. She says he real passion for the sport came after seeing her first Disney on Ice show when she was 4.

Since then Hathaway has competed and trained across the state before signing a contract with Disney in 2019. Hathaway was on the road for seven months before COVID-19 put a halt to the season.

Hathaway says she moved back to Bryan for nearly a year waiting for Disney on Ice to continue production.

The figure skater is now cast in Disney on Ice Mickey’s Search Party. She’s been in Houston for the last week performing at NRG stadium.

There is still time to catch Hathaway while she’s in the area.

Performance Date and Times:

  • April 23: 7:30 p.m.
  • April 24: 10:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
  • April 25: 1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets by clicking here.

