Bryan ISD fishing trio headed to state tournament

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD anglers Kade Danford, Aidan Howard, and boat captain, Hayden Muth came in 4th place out of 183 teams at the Texas High School Bass Association Regional Tournament on Lake Palestine last weekend.

The Bryan ISD caught 16.25 pounds including 9.14-pound fish that won the Big Bass competition.

The trio qualifies for the state tournament that will be held on May 15-16 on Lake Texoma. This is the fifth year Bryan ISD has competed in the Texas High School Bass Association, and each year, one or more teams have reached the state tournament.

