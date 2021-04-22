CSISD increasing access to e-books

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is making books more accessible to their students.

College Station ISD and the Bryan + College Station Public Library System formed a partnership to increase student access to e-books and digital audio books by combining digital reading resources in one app.

The partnership is thanks to a grant by the CSISD Education Foundation and Caldwell Country Chevrolet, CSISD has a collection of e-books and audiobooks, curated specifically for its district by curriculum specialists and district librarians.

The grant allows district librarians to make these resources available in Sora, the student reading app by OverDrive. Once students login to the app using their district credentials, they can also access books provided by the public library system, rather than requiring a separate library card.

The idea was spearheaded by Wellborn Middle School librarian Denise Gary, who says she wanted a way for students to have books during the pandemic. She says there has been a number of students jumping on board.

“Right now we have 1,200 books checked out for our campus and 350 are on hold so we’re feeling like it’s really beneficial. Once they read the first in a series of books they’re going on and reading the next one and the next one,” said Gary.

The partnership provides safe access to thousands of age-appropriate titles for student use anywhere and at any time.

