Grimes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen girl

Audra Grace Scott was last seen around 12:15 a.m., April 22
Audra Grace Scott, 13
Audra Grace Scott, 13(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 13 year-old-girl who went missing just after midnight Thursday morning.

Audra Grace Scott was last seen around 12:15 a.m., on April 22 on County Road 175. The sheriff’s office says the teenager might be in the Houston or Austin area with an adult male.

Audra was wearing a gray “Sublime” t-shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes. The sheriff’s office says she might have a navy-colored backpack with blue stripes and purple flowers.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

